Sports

World Cup football no longer predictable

……Technology now a key element

By Staff Writer
Harry Kane

By: Ras Wadada

There was a time in the past that one could have safely and/ or closely predicted the outcome of most matches and who will be crowned Champion, but in recent tournaments of the quadrennial showpiece – World Cup Football Finals – that has changed significantly  and more evidently at Russia 2018.

A week from today the 21st Champion of World Cup football will be decided in Moscow City, the Capital of Russia and in the eyes of the World this edition has been like no other and arguably the most unpredictable and incredible in the 88-year history of the event.

The only foregone conclusion for the four matches remaining is that the title will go to a European country for the 12th time: as for the first time, since Germany 2006, all of the semi-finalists are from Europe. Only France, who lost the final to Italy in 2006, is still alive in 2018 and remains the sole pre-tournament favorite to live up to their billing…..

More in Sports

Croatia end Russia’s World Cup dream on penalties

Confident England reach first World Cup semi-final in 28 years

Our apprenticeship started in Suriname, our glory was celebrated in Suriname

Mc Kay tops field in Malta Supreme feature event

Hand-in-Hand donates trophies for Caribbean boxing tournament

GCB latest to call out CWI on selection policy

Blackwood fifty helps Windies A frustrate India

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web