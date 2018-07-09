`Anyone can give their input on Sport Policy Draft’

Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson says the first draft of the National Sports Policy (NSP) is open to anyone who would like to give their input.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport after the draft was released to the public, the Assistant Director of Sport, who is the lead author in the policy said “The policy is open to every citizen, not just associations or organizations” that govern their respective sports.

This disclosure comes on the heels of some organizations and sporting stalwarts indicating their frustration in not being a part of the drafting process, thus feeling that their particular detriments would not be heard.

Dow-Richardson made the point that this was only the first draft of something that was in talks for 26 years but her efforts were that of 18 months of consultations with stakeholders and others…..