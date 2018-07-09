Sports

BCB weighs in on CWI selection policy

-questions GCB selection policy as well

By Staff Writer
Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), through outspoken President Hilbert Forster, is calling out Cricket West Indies (CWI) as well as the Guyana Cricket Board over their selection policies.

In an invited comment, Forster said that “the BCB is disappointed that [Veerasammy] Permaul is not selected by West Indies.”

This, he noted was clearly a matter of not selecting on merit since Permaul finished the CWI Regional Four-Day tournament as the leading wicket taker and by virtue of this, coupled with consistent performances over the years should have merited his selection in the West Indies senior team…..

