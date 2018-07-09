Sports

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

By Staff Writer

Buxton, Chase Academy and St. John’s College were among the teams to seal quarterfinal berths in the Boys Division, when the ExxonMobil U14 Championship continued saturday at the Ministry of education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

 Buxton crushed Dolphin 6-1. Tyrice Dennis bagged a hat-trick in the 12th, 18th and 40th minute, while Olashi Primo, Samuel Garnett and Akeem Cole scored in the 23rd, 31st and 45th minute each.

 For the loser, Jaquan Cole netted in the 45th minute. Meanwhile, Chase Academy dismissed Vergenoegen 5-3. Sean Cato bagged a double in the 53rd and 62ndminute, while Brandon Solomon, Jaheel Alcindor and Kevin Mullin scored in the 33rd, 44th and 60th minute correspondingly…..

More in Sports

Guyanese squash players to play CASA semis today

`Anyone can give their input on Sport Policy Draft’

By

Banks DIH sponsors GNDF dominoes competition

OGM, weather blamed for stoppage of defending champs preparation

Meusa Summer Chess camp kicks off today

BCB weighs in on CWI selection policy

Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

Keep Ya Five Alive now set for Thursday commencement

Keep Ya Five Alive now set for Thursday commencement

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web