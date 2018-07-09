Sports

Keep Ya Five Alive now set for Thursday commencement

By Staff Writer

Following a false start on Saturday, the 6th edition of the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Championship will officially kick-off on Thursday at the National Gymnasium.

Tournament coordinator Kevin Adonis, revealed that the rescheduling of the tournament was due to adhering to a mandate from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on the appearance of Elite League players.

According to Adonis, “This recent development ordered by the GFF ultimately forced me to reschedule the opening night from last Saturday to this Thursday to ensure that teams have the opportunity to discuss the directive set by the Federation in order to avoid any consequence (s) of their decisions.”

Adonis added it was unfortunate that the mandate passed down from the GFF was not part of the initial notification he had received, which would have provided ample time to initiate discussions with the competing teams and avoid the unfortunate episode…..

More in Sports

Guyanese squash players to play CASA semis today

`Anyone can give their input on Sport Policy Draft’

By

Banks DIH sponsors GNDF dominoes competition

OGM, weather blamed for stoppage of defending champs preparation

Meusa Summer Chess camp kicks off today

BCB weighs in on CWI selection policy

Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

Guinness Street c/ships grand finale for Providence Stadium

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web