Panthers, Upsetters win as Juicy Juice football competition commences

Timehri Panthers and Diamond Upsetters secured convincing wins when the inaugural East Bank Football Association (EBFA)/Juicy Juice U13 Championship commenced yesterday at the Timehri ground

Timehri Panthers made light work of Kuru-Kururu 6-0. Antoine Denny bagged a double in the 23rd and 57th minute, while Joshua Clenkian added a double in the 17th and 59thminute. Adding goals in the 58th and 60th minute were Jadon Ceres and Keyron Williams.

Meanwhile, Diamond Upsetters grounded Hararuni Eagles, 3-1. Shaquan Gilkes bagged a brace in the 24th and 54th minute, while Mohamed Amin scored in the 26th minute. On target in the loss was Cebasio Peters in the 49th minute.

Also, Swan FC and Samatta Point/Kaneville defeated Soesdyke Falcons and Grove Hi-Tech via respective walkovers.