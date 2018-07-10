Eighty-four athletes and 29 officials for CAC Games

It is crunch time for the local sportsmen, women and officials who will attend the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia in nine days.

According to Chef-De-Mission, Deon Nurse, the number of athletes and officials traveling to Colombia is tentatively set at 84 and 29 respectively.

Nurse told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the official numbers will be disclosed on Thursday when a press briefing is scheduled to be held at the Guyana Olympic Association’s headquarters in Liliendaal from 13:00hrs.

According to Nurse, Guyana will be represented in nine disciplines at the July 19 to August 3 Games. He listed hockey (male and female), table tennis (male and female), squash (male and female), rugby (male), boxing, track and field, swimming and badminton.

Stabroek Sport will continue to update readers as events for the 23rd edition of the Games unfold.