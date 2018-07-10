Federer stays on course, Serena cruises

LONDON, (Reuters) – Defending champion Roger Federer stayed on course for a record ninth Wimbledon title yesterday as he thumped Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-0 7-5 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Swiss top seed needed only 16 minutes to wrap up the first set and next faces Kevin Anderson who battled past Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 5-7 7-6(4).

Rafael Nadal was equally brutal in his 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Jiri Vesely to book a quarter-final spot for the first time since 2011.

Djokovic, three-times winner at the All England Club, next meets 24th seed Kei Nishikori of Japan who beat Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(10) 6-1.

Seven-times champion Serena Williams powered past Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina, posting her 90th singles match win at the All England Club with a 6-2 6-2 victory.

German 11th seed Angelique Kerber ensured she was the highest-seeded player remaining in the women’s draw with a 6-3 7-6(5) win over Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

Djokovic needed an hour and 46 minutes to dispatch Russian 22-year-old Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-2 6-2 and make the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the 10th time in his career.

“I’m very pleased… he’s got weapons, a big first serve and a big forehand… It was difficult conditions. The last couple of games, I couldn’t really see the ball well,” Djokovic said.

Play was suspended due to bad light in the fourth round match between fifth seed Juan Martin Del Potro and Gilles Simon. Argentine Del Potro led 7-6(1) 7-6(5) 5-7.