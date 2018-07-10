Lewis slips but still remains Windies’ top T20 batsman, Badree still top bowler

LONDON, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago opening batsman Evin Lewis dropped two spots but still remains the highest ranked West Indian, while Samuel Badree maintained his rank when the ICC released its latest T20I player rankings yesterday.

Lewis slipped from number five to number seven, but still remains the only Windies player in the top 20 having accumulated 753 points.

He is only eight points behind Australian Glenn Maxwell (761) who dropped three spots to sixth.

Maxwell’s teammate Aaron Finch currently sits atop the rankings with 900 points, becoming the first player in T20 history to break the 900-point mark.

The West Indies have two players among the top 20 bowlers, thanks to Trinidad and Tobago’s spinning duo of Badree, who holds on to his number five ranking with 674 points, and Sunil Narine, who slipped one place to be ranked 18th on 587 points.

Bangladesh’s Rashid Khan (816) is still the number one ranked bowler with Shadab Khan of Pakistan (769) a distant second.

The West Indies are still the seventh-ranked T20 team on 114 points, the same as sixth-ranked South Africa.

Australia plus the next nine highest-ranked sides will automatically qualify for the ICC Men’s World T20 2020 to be held in Australia.