Nations lose opener in Sir Garfield Sobers Schools tournament

By Staff Writer
The School of the Nations cricket team

School of the Nations lost their opening match of the Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament in Barbados, going down by seven wickets to Queen’s College Barbados yesterday.

Queen’s won the toss and elected to bat second in the match which was reduced to a 34-overs-a-side contest.

Nations batsmen struggled after being sent in and were bundled out in 14 overs for a paltry score of 65.

Queen’s, in reply, raced to 67-3 in 13.4 overs…..

