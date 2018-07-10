Three reach Junior CASA finals

Shomari Wiltshire, Abosaide Cadogan and Michael Alphonso are the Guyanese title contenders in this year’s edition of the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) tournament after winning their semi-final matches yesterday in Jamaica.

However, Rithew Saywack, who suffered a series of injuries in last year’s edition of the tournament which limited his participation, came close to defeating the defending champion and number one seed Josiah Griffith in the first boys U19 semis losing by three sets to one.

Saywack lost to the Bajan of Guyanese parentage 11-6, 11-3, 9-11, 11-2.

In the other semi-finals Guyana’s Alex Cheeks lost to Jonathan Walker in the final 11-4, 11-8, 11-7…..