Trinidad looking for hat-trick of Under-17 titles

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago will be looking for a third successive title when the West Indies Under-17 championships bowls off today.

The two-time defending champions which is being led by Antonio Gomez, will begin their title defense against last year’s runner-ups Barbados at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, South Trinidad.

Trinidad captured the title last year after finishing the round-robin competition on 19.8 points, comfortably ahead of Barbados who ended second on 16 points.

The Windward Islands finished third on 14.7 points, fourth was the Leeward Islands on 13.4 points, Guyana finished fifth on 13.3 points and Jamaica last on 1.3 points.

In other matches, Guyana will battle the Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain and the Leewards will face off against Jamaica at Gilbert Park.

All matches begin at 9:30 a.m.

Squads:

TRINIDAD – Antonio Gomez (capt), Ryan Bandoo, Leonardo Julien, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Darren Samlal, Anderson Mahase, Nicholas Ali, Leon Basanoo, Sameer Ali, Tariq Mohammed, Isaiah Gomez, Aaron Bankay, Jayden Seales, Vanir Maharaj, Surujdath Mahabir manager, Gregory Davis coach.

BARBADOS – Rashawn Antonio Worrell, Seth Leage Ackeevu Agard, Nicholas Aaron Austin, Rivaldo Aldrian Clarke, Giovonte Tarqe Depeiza, Matthew Walter Forde, Shamar Jabari Forde, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Jayden Orlando Hoyte, Jaden Jamal R Leacock, Antonio Ricardo D Morris, Ramon Romario Simmonds, D’Angelo Ronaldo Springer, Rondre Amari Yearwood.

JAMAICA – Daniel Beckford, Brandon English, Oneil Roberts, Nicholas Lewin, Lenox Simpson, Razaq Williams, Romaine Bennett, Joseph Simpson, Chevonnie Grant, Andel Gordon, Jemario Wint, Akeel Hanchard, Romaine Jacob, Rajiv Redhi.

LEEWARDS – Rasheem Henry, Demari Benta, Clinton Reece, Jahiem Africa, Kenny Sutton, Hilroy Andrew, Jaylen Francis, Antonio Fernandes, Taeiem Tonge, Aidan Livan, Kelvin Pitman, Tariq Newman, Essan Warner, Solomon Gokrran.

WINDWARDS – Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles, Jamie Buddy, Jahiel Walters, Ethan Doctrove, Jedd Joseph, Mickel Riviere, Keygan Arnold, Lee Solomon, Garvin Serieux, Dominic Auguste, Tyran Theodore, Simeon Gerson, Ackeem Auguste.