Ethan Lee continues winning streak

Marian Academy chess champion Ethan Lee continued his impressive 2018 form with another convincing win at the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation (WMCF) tournament last weekend.

Two weeks ago, Lee played undefeated at the Marian Academy tournament and he replicated that feat again by winning all seven games convincingly in the seven-round Swiss System tournament.

Top juniors such as national junior champ Joshua Gopaul, Jaden Taylor and Ghansham Allijohn did not play in the event and the only participant that provided some challenge for the 15-year-old was Rajiv Lee of Queen’s College when the two clashed in the Sicilian Defence…..