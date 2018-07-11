Sports

Ethan Lee continues winning streak

By Staff Writer
Ethan Lee (left) collects his prize from FIDE Master Anthony Drayton

Marian Academy chess champion Ethan Lee continued his impressive 2018 form with another convincing win at the Wendell Meusa Chess Foundation (WMCF) tournament last weekend.

Two weeks ago, Lee played undefeated at the Marian Academy tournament and he replicated that feat again by winning all seven games convincingly in the seven-round Swiss System tournament.

Top juniors such as national junior champ Joshua Gopaul, Jaden Taylor and Ghansham Allijohn did not play in the event and the only participant that provided some challenge for the 15-year-old was Rajiv Lee of Queen’s College when the two clashed in the Sicilian Defence…..

Mandzukic sends irrepressible Croatia into first World Cup final

Mid-Summer Derby set for July 22

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Wong, Romain off to Pan – Am juniors

Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Nadal survives thriller to down Del Potro in quarter-finals

