Sports

GFF appoints IMC for GFA

By Staff Writer
The members of the GFA appointed IMC from left to right-Nolan Lancaster, Chairman Trevor Williams and Shem Fung.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), has appointed a three-member committee of Chairman Trevor Williams, Major Shem Fung and Nolan Lancaster to serve as the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).

This information was revealed via an official correspondence from the federation. The body, which has a six month lifespan, commenced its tenure on July 9th.

According to the release from the GFF, among the key responsibilities of the entity are,  “a. managing the daily operations of the GFA in accordance with the Constitution of the GFA. b. Organising the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GFA and organising elections accordingly by December 31, 2018, in accordance with the Constitution of the GFA. c. Organising the competitions of the GFA. d. Establishing an office for the daily operations of the GFA. e. Preparing and submitting monthly reports to the Executive Committee of the GFF.”….

More in Sports

Mandzukic sends irrepressible Croatia into first World Cup final

Mid-Summer Derby set for July 22

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Wong, Romain off to Pan – Am juniors

Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Nadal survives thriller to down Del Potro in quarter-finals

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web