GFF appoints IMC for GFA

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), has appointed a three-member committee of Chairman Trevor Williams, Major Shem Fung and Nolan Lancaster to serve as the Interim Management Committee of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).

This information was revealed via an official correspondence from the federation. The body, which has a six month lifespan, commenced its tenure on July 9th.

According to the release from the GFF, among the key responsibilities of the entity are, “a. managing the daily operations of the GFA in accordance with the Constitution of the GFA. b. Organising the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the GFA and organising elections accordingly by December 31, 2018, in accordance with the Constitution of the GFA. c. Organising the competitions of the GFA. d. Establishing an office for the daily operations of the GFA. e. Preparing and submitting monthly reports to the Executive Committee of the GFF.”….