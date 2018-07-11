Hunger, determination led to CARICOM b/ball triumph

Head coach of Guyana’s senior basketball team, Junior Hercules believes that it was the hunger and the determination to win that led to the team qualifying for the AmeriCup pre-qualifier championships in Suriname recently.

“We entered the tournament as the least likely to win with Haiti, Antiqua and Suriname among the favourites but it was the mindset that we could win,” Hercules said.

According to the coach, the confirmation before the competition that Guyana would have some of its best players outside of Guyana was good news as they progressed through the trials.

The confidence of the team was boosted further with their series win against Barbados prior to the tournament and that was what made them hungry to win rather than just participate…..