Sports

Hunger, determination led to CARICOM b/ball triumph

—Says head coach Junior Hercules

By
Guyana Head basketball coach Junior Hercules

Head coach of Guyana’s senior basketball team, Junior Hercules believes that it was the hunger and the determination to win that led to the team qualifying for the AmeriCup pre-qualifier championships in Suriname recently.

“We entered the tournament as the least likely to win with Haiti, Antiqua and Suriname among the favourites but it was the mindset that we could win,” Hercules said.

According to the coach, the confirmation before the competition that Guyana would have some of its best players outside of Guyana was good news as they progressed through the trials.

The confidence of the team was boosted further with their series win against Barbados prior to the tournament and that was what made them hungry to win rather than just participate…..

More in Sports

Mandzukic sends irrepressible Croatia into first World Cup final

Mid-Summer Derby set for July 22

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Wong, Romain off to Pan – Am juniors

Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Nadal survives thriller to down Del Potro in quarter-finals

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web