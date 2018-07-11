Sports

Klautky wins U14 tennis c/ships in J/ca

-settles for second in Open doubles with Gentle

By Staff Writer
Afruica Gentle (left) and Sarah Klautky impressed in the girls Open doubles.

Sarah Klautky secured the girls U14 title in the Touch Tuina Blue Mountain Caribbean junior tennis championships in Jamaica while she partnered with Afruica Gentle to finish runners up in the girls Open doubles.

According to a release, the U4 title was decided in a round robin format with Klautky defeating Kalia Morris 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

She then marched past eventual second place Thandie Sampson 8-1 in the second round and cemented her name on the title with an 8-1 win over Courtney Chin.

Klautky returned to partner with Gentle but were halted in the final, going down 4-1, 5-2 in short sets to Micheala Stephens and Jenna Harrison…..

