Samaroo steers Nations to six-wicket win

A solid all-round performance from Andrew Samaroo saw School of the Nations bounce back from a first round loss to defeat Christchurch Foundation by six wickets in the Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Tournament yesterday in Barbados.

Nations lost the toss and were asked to bowl, dismissing Christchurch for 155 inside 35 overs while chasing the total down in 36 overs.

Christchurch lost their openers cheaply but Jared Lovell solidified the innings with an impressive 50, adding 40 with Jaheem Forde who stroked 18. A. White and T. Branche added 16 each but it was 29 extras that saw them reaching past 150.

Darrius Andrews picked up 3-20 from five overs while Samaroo bagged 2-43 and Tatesh Shivrattan 2-23.

Samaroo returned with the bat to blast 46 including five fours and two sixes with Wayne Bollers stroking 19 in quick time. Cameos from Shivrattan, Rahul Singh, Daveanand Khemraj and Rajendra Singh were also crucial to the chase.

J. Corbin and J. Blades picked up two wickets each.