Vehicle Workshop through to today’s final

Perennial giant Vehicle Workshop stormed their way into the final of the Michael Perreira Inter-Department dominoes competition following a semi-final victory on Monday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

The experienced outfit tallied 81 games to defeat Sales Department and Maintenance.

Sales Department earned their berth in the championship match with 76 games while Maintenance finished on 63 games and were eliminated.

The two teams will now face-off with Trisco in the final today at the same venue, after the aforesaid team earned a bye to the championship match…..