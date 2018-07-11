Sports

Wiltshire, Alphonso capture Junior CASA titles 

-Cadogan stopped by Suleman in girls U15 final

By Staff Writer
Michael Alphonso and Shomari Wiltshire in Jamaica after capturing their individual titles for Guyana.

Shomari Wiltshire and Michael Alphonso were the lone Guyanese title winners in the singles category in the 2018 edition of the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) tournament after capturing the boys’ U15 and U13 titles respectively, yesterday in Jamaica. 

On a day where Guyana featured in six third-place matches, three of which they won, albeit two were all-Guyanese matchups, the highly skilled Wiltshire, who was the defending champion, hardly broke a sweat and retained his title by disposing of Bajan Darien Benn 11-3, 11-3, 11-9 in the final. 

Wiltshire, in his semi-final showing the day prior, dished out another straight-set win over Matthew Elliot of Bermuda 11-2, 11-1, 11-2. ….

