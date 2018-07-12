Sports

Caribbean wants St Maarten to have voting rights at AIBA’s Congress

By Staff Writer
Steve Ninvalle 

Executive Committee (EC) Member of AIBA, Steve Ninvalle is currently in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to attend a two-day EC meeting which starts today.

The head of the Guyana Boxing Association told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the meeting is an important one since it is the last scheduled gathering of the EC before the highly anticipated AIBA elections in November in Moscow, Russia.

“This is an important meeting because this is what will be used to chart the way forward” Ninvalle said. “In that Congress, we will be voting in a new President and Executive Committee Members.”

The EC member of amateur boxing’s governing body added that he will also be voting for St Maarten to have voting rights at the Congress.

“The Caribbean needs to have the strongest possible force at the Congress in November.”

