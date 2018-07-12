Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

Guyana’s top riders will converge at the inner circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands this Saturday to compete in the 15th annual P & P Insurance Brokers and Consultants 11-stage cycling meet.

The event is expected to begin at 09:30hrs and the cream of the crop of Guyana’s cyclists will be competing.

Among those expected to be on show for the Hassan Mohammed organized event are Paul DeNobrega, Jamaul John, Andrew Hicks, Warren ‘40’ McKay, Junior Niles, defending Under-50 veteran, Jaikarran Sukhai, Curtis Dey, Romello Crawford, Deeraj Garbarran, Michael Anthony and others…..