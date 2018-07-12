Sports

Fifteenth P&P 11-stage cycling meet set for Saturday

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s top riders will converge at the inner circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands this Saturday to compete in the 15th annual P & P Insurance Brokers and Consultants 11-stage cycling meet.

The event is expected to begin at 09:30hrs and the cream of the crop of Guyana’s cyclists will be competing.

Among those expected to be on show for the Hassan Mohammed organized event are Paul DeNobrega, Jamaul John, Andrew Hicks, Warren ‘40’ McKay, Junior Niles, defending Under-50 veteran, Jaikarran Sukhai, Curtis Dey, Romello Crawford, Deeraj Garbarran, Michael Anthony and others…..

More in Sports

Mandzukic sends irrepressible Croatia into first World Cup final

Mid-Summer Derby set for July 22

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

Wong, Romain off to Pan – Am juniors

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

Nadal survives thriller to down Del Potro in quarter-finals

Anderson stuns Federer in quarter-final cliffhanger

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web