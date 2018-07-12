Guinness Bartica c/ships set to commence tomorrow

With the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica Championship scheduled to commence tomorrow, the tournament coordinators have released the opening night fixtures, with six matches set to highlight the festivities.

In the opening match at 19:00hrs, Street Kings will oppose Hard-Tackle while the second fixture will pit SML against Almanac Kings from 19:30hrs.

In the third clash, Potaro Strikers take aim at Agatash from 20:00hrs while Impact will match skills with Goal-Raiders at 20:30hrs…..