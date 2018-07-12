Keep Ya Five Alive kicks off tonight

The 6th edition of the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ knockout championships will kick-off tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with five matches.

In the opener at 19:00hrs, Rhythm Stars will match skills with Berbice Guinness of the Streets champion Trafalgar, while the second fixture pits Broad Street against Agricola from 19:45hrs.

In the third clash at 20:30hrs, Kingston will lock horns with Linden unit Swag Entertainment while fellow Linden side NK Ballers matches skill with Sophia at 21:15hrs…..