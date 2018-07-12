Sports

Mid-Summer Derby set for July 22

By Staff Writer
Arian Brown, Lynton Luke and Narissa Gopaul at the launch of the ‘Rock and Come in’ Promotions ‘Mid-Summer Derby’ Horse Race meet at the Giftland Mall yesterday.

Some of the best trotters bred in the 592 will be matching strides on July 22 at the Bush Lot United Turf Club, when the ‘Rock and Come In’ Promotion presents ‘Mid-Summer Derby with over $2M in cash and other prizes on offer.

Narissa Gopaul, one of the organisers of the event told the media during yesterday’s launch that the meet will cater only for the ‘L Class’ horses where the winner of the featured event will pocket $400,000. The steed coming second is set to ride away with $200,000 and third place $100,000.

Prizes will also be given the champion jockey, trainer and the champion stable. Gopaul also pointed out that the event has been receiving tangible support from the corporate community. She listed Ansa McAl under their STAG Beer Brand, Republic Bank, Giftland Mall, Pas Cargo, Park Square Fun City and Jumbo Jet as some of the sponsors of the event…..

