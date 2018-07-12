Mixed returns for Guyanese contingent at ITF Junior C/ship

The Guyanese junior tennis players recorded a rough first day outing of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Championship in Jamaica yesterday.

The boys had a fair share of ups and down with Heimraj Resaul being the only winner for Guyana in the singles category. Resaul defeated Grenada’s Charlton Dottin 6-2, 6-0, stamping his dominance as he did in the second round of the qualifying draw against Dottin, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In the singles, Jordan Beaton was unable to get past Jamaica’s number one ranked junior, Damani Cain, going down 6-0, 6-1 while Viraj Sharma and Mark McDonald lost to USA’s Quinn McLeod and China’s Fnu Nidunjianzan respectively by 6-0, 6-0 margins in both instances…..