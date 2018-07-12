Sports

Wong, Romain off to Pan – Am juniors

By Staff Writer

Young table tennis ace Miguel Wong and Nickolus Romain are Guyana’s representative at the 2018 Pan-American Junior Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. 

The duo, who are both 17-years of age, will patriciate in the doubles and singles event in their quest to lift the junior Pan-American Cup. ….

