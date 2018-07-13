Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

The Bartica Community Centre Tarmac will come alive tonight, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks-off with six knockout matches.
Street Kings will oppose Hard-Tackle in the tournament opener at 19:00hrs, while SML will battle Almanac Kings from 19:30hrs in the second affair.
In the third clash, Agatash will lock horns with Potaro Strikers from 20:00hrs, with Impact facing off with Goal-Raiders at 20:30hrs…..
