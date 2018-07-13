Sports

Bartica Zone kicks off tonight

Guinness Greatest of the Streets

By Staff Writer

The Bartica Community Centre Tarmac will come alive tonight, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ kicks-off with six knockout matches.

Street Kings will oppose Hard-Tackle in the tournament opener at 19:00hrs, while SML will battle Almanac Kings from 19:30hrs in the second affair.

In the third clash, Agatash will lock horns with Potaro Strikers from 20:00hrs, with Impact facing off with Goal-Raiders at 20:30hrs…..

More in Sports

India win opening ODI

Brathwaite, Hetmyer give WI early edge

Largest ever Guyanese contingent for CAC Games

Guyana continues unbeaten run

Preparations begin for CFU Boys U14 and CONCACAF Girls U15 tournaments

Preparations begin for CFU Boys U14 and CONCACAF Girls U15 tournaments

Tickets for West Indies/Bangladesh ODIs go on sale Monday

Sir Gary Sobers Schools Cricket

Sir Gary Sobers Schools Cricket

Michael Periera/Banks DIH Inter-Dept Dominoes

Michael Periera/Banks DIH Inter-Dept Dominoes

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web