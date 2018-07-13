Michael Periera/Banks DIH Inter-Dept Dominoes

Vehicle Workshop was crowned the Michael Pereira Inter-Department Domino Champion, overcoming the ardent challenges of Trisco and Sales Department on Wednesday.
It what can be described as an instant classic, the veteran Vehicle Workshop unit overcame a four game deficit in the final sitting to secure the coveted title in a nail-biting finale.
Trailing Trisco (60) and followed closely by Sales Department (55) in the final stanza, Vehicle Workshop (56) snatched the unlikeliest of victories with a master class performance…..
