Preparations begin for CFU Boys U14 and CONCACAF Girls U15 tournaments

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commenced preparation to participate in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Trophy and the CONCACAF Girls Under-15 Championship, slated for the month of August with respective encampments.

The encampment for both squads is being held at the Guyana Fire Service Training Facility, Leonora, from July 8th-16th.

The Boys Tournament runs from August 2nd-12th in Curacao. Their provisional squad, which features 35 individuals, comprises Ian Gomes, Dellon Jones, Kimoni Milne, Shoran James, Kevon Scott, Dwayne Bess, Devon Padmore, Neron Barrow, Mark Morgan, Tyrice Dennis, Makhaya Jarvis, Colin Henriques, Samuel Grant, Tyquan Brummel, Joshua Holder, Kevin Mullin, Atwaun Vincent, Aaron Auston, Daniel Lowe, Brandon Solomon, Seon Sue, Jaleel Alcindor, Alexander Davidson, Ofancy Winter, Shavid Hernandez, Lincoln James, Matrim Martin, Daniel Hopkinson, Marcus Tudor, Gerald Whittington, Zidana Ramdeholl, Keishawn Smith, Kwesi Gill, Romel Medas and Oswin Archer…..