Tickets for West Indies/Bangladesh ODIs go on sale Monday

Tickets for the West Indies/Bangladesh One Day International (ODI) matches scheduled for the National Stadium at Providence will go on sale on Monday, July 16.

According to a press release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) on Thursday, patrons can purchase tickets to witness the West Indies battle Bangladesh in two ODIs, at their office located at Regent Street, opposite the Ministry of Agriculture.

Tickets cost $5,000 for the Red and Green Stands, while the Orange Stand tickets are priced at $3,000. Entrance to the Grass Mount or Party Stand is set at $2000…..