BM Soat, Gizmos and Gadgets on board for Guyana Cup

The 12th annual Guyana Cup horse race meet scheduled for August 19th at the Rising Sun Turf Club has already begun to gain momentum in the form of support from corporate citizens.

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, organizers of the biggest horse race meet in the 592, recently received sponsorship from BM Soat Auto Sales and Gizmos and Gadgets.

Nandanie Persaud, Secretary for BM Soat and Sales Representative of Gizmos and Gadgets, Sofia Dolphin, were the ones handing over the sponsorship cheques to a representative of the Guyana Cup 2018…..