CAC bodybuilding judge here to conduct seminar

Chairman of the CAC Judges Committee, Errol Williams is currently in Guyana to facilitate a seminar ahead of the National Senior Bodybuilding Championships tomorrow.

Williams met with some of the athletes last evening at the Giftland Mall, outlining some of the keys to victory while disclosing some of the agendas on the two-day seminar which starts today from 10:00hrs at the admin building at the mall.

Said Williams yesterday “I am here to upgrade the judges. Basically to do a seminar which involves testing and they will actually be doing some actual judging at the show, so I will be evaluating them there also.”….