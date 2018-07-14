Sports

CAC bodybuilding judge here to conduct seminar

By Staff Writer
Errol Williams

Chairman of the CAC Judges Committee, Errol Williams is currently in Guyana to facilitate a seminar ahead of the National Senior Bodybuilding Championships tomorrow.

Williams met with some of the athletes last evening at the Giftland Mall, outlining some of the keys to victory while disclosing some of the agendas on the two-day seminar which starts today from 10:00hrs at the admin building at the mall.

Said Williams yesterday “I am here to upgrade the judges. Basically to do a seminar which involves testing and they will actually be doing some actual judging at the show, so I will be evaluating them there also.”….

More in Sports

Windies assert control after Holder wrecks Bangladesh

Guyana, B/dos clash to decide C/bean squash champs

BM Soat, Gizmos and Gadgets on board for Guyana Cup

Top teams advance as Keep Ya Five Alive commences

Top teams advance as Keep Ya Five Alive commences

Inaugural Karibee Rice golf tourney tees off today

Inaugural Karibee Rice golf tourney tees off today

Serena seeks eighth Wimbledon crown but Kerber stands in her path

Pant half-century deals Windies A series loss

‘Fearless’ Windies B playing like they belong on big stage: Estwick

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web