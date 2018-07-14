Pant half-century deals Windies A series loss

TAUNTON, England, CMC – Rishabh Pant’s breezy half-century scuppered West Indies A’s hopes of victory as India A won the second and final four-day “Test” by five wickets here yesterday.

Resuming the final day on 214 for three in need of 107 runs for victory, India A stumbled early on but recovered through Pant’s unbeaten 67, to reach their target of 321 and complete a 1-0 win in the two-match series.

West Indies A looked to be in the contest when they grabbed two wickets in the first four overs of the morning to reduce India A to 221 for five.

Ankit Bawne faced just three balls before he was bowled by pacer Sherman Lewis for one in the third over and Hanuma Vihari, unbeaten on 65 overnight, added just two before perishing via the run out route.

However, the 20-year-old Pant came to his side’s rescue in an innings laced with 11 fours and requiring just 71 deliveries.

More importantly, he propelled an unbroken sixth wicket stand of exactly 100 with Jayant Yadav, whose 23 not out came from 38 balls and included four boundaries.

The first four-day “Test” in Beckenham finished in a draw last week.