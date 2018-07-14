Sports

Top teams advance as Keep Ya Five Alive commences

By Staff Writer

Swag Entertainment, Leopold Street, Sophia, Rhythm Star and Sophia secured opening wins, when the 6th edition of the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Knockout Championship started on Thursday.

Staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Swag Entertainment crushed Kingston 6-1. 

Colwin Drakes recorded a double in the ninth and 11th minute, while Jermaine Grandison tallied a brace in the sixth and 13th minute.

Adding goals in the seventh and 20th minute were Clarence Huggins and Shane Luckie correspondingly. For the loser, D. ….

More in Sports

Windies assert control after Holder wrecks Bangladesh

Guyana, B/dos clash to decide C/bean squash champs

BM Soat, Gizmos and Gadgets on board for Guyana Cup

CAC bodybuilding judge here to conduct seminar

Inaugural Karibee Rice golf tourney tees off today

Inaugural Karibee Rice golf tourney tees off today

Serena seeks eighth Wimbledon crown but Kerber stands in her path

Pant half-century deals Windies A series loss

‘Fearless’ Windies B playing like they belong on big stage: Estwick

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web