Campbell, Clarke out to regain bodybuilding honors tonight…

Fitness fans get ready, the highly anticipated Mr. Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Show will be staged tonight at Parc Rayne in Houston.

The cream of the nation’s musclemen and women will be on display as they battle for supremacy and the tag of Guyana’s top muscle and fitness athlete.

This year’s event promises to be of a higher standard than the previous championships since many of the athletes are seasoned and have competed in many shows before on the international stage.

Not only will the nation’s best physiques turn the stage into their battleground, but for just the fourth time, the flourishing Men’s Physique segment will be contested in the flagship event of the federation…..