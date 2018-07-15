Defending champs send stern warning to field

Defending champion Rivers View sent a stern warning to the field, while Goal-Raiders, Almanac Kings and BLB Squad copped easy wins, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’, Bartica Championship, commenced on Friday.

Hosted in front a large crowd at the Bartica Community Center Tarmac, the titlist overcame a one goal deficit to hammer Mighty Ruler 5-1.

Falling behind to a 11th minute conversion from Devon Elias, Rivers View quickly responded in the form of Shaquille Hopkinson two minutes onward.

Andel Norton gave River View the lead in the 15th minute with a strike from the left side of the field….