Deon Barnwell’s int’l record is second to none in Concacaf

Says Charwayne Walker
Ever so often, when the history of international football is discussed in the Caribbean Football Union region, the names often mentioned are Dwight York, Russell Latapy, Clint Marcelle, Steve David, Theodore Whitmore, Deon Burton, Ian Gradison, Everton Gonsalves, Stern John, Walter Boyd and Emmanuel Sanan.
Undoubtedly the above mentioned players were standouts for their respective countries and clubs but none of the above could boast of scoring nine senior international goals at 18-years-old.
The name Deon Barnwell is probably unknown in the Caribbean football circles…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web