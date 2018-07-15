Deon Barnwell’s int’l record is second to none in Concacaf

Says Charwayne Walker

Ever so often, when the history of international football is discussed in the Caribbean Football Union region, the names often mentioned are Dwight York, Russell Latapy, Clint Marcelle, Steve David, Theodore Whitmore, Deon Burton, Ian Gradison, Everton Gonsalves, Stern John, Walter Boyd and Emmanuel Sanan.

Undoubtedly the above mentioned players were standouts for their respective countries and clubs but none of the above could boast of scoring nine senior international goals at 18-years-old.

The name Deon Barnwell is probably unknown in the Caribbean football circles…..