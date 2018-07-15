Fielding critical to title quest: Estwick

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – Coach Roddy Estwick has identified fielding as the X-factor for West Indies B in their quest to win the inaugural Global T20 Canada tournament at the Maple Leaf Ground here today.

Perhaps the most inexperienced side in the tournament, Windies B have played superbly to reach the final where they face the winner of yesterday’s match-up between Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks.

“Our fielding display has been amazing. Everyone has bought into the team plan that fielding can in you matches. We have worked hard in training to get the angles right on this ground,” Estwick told CMC Sports.

“I have to make special mention of Fabian Allen. I tip my hat to him. To me, he is among the best fielders in the world. He has been a livewire for us and he set the tone for the others out there.”

Allen, a 23-year-old all-rounder who hails from Jamaica, is remembered for one of the best catches in last year’s Caribbean Premier League, when he took a sensational running and diving catch on the backward point boundary, off a fierce uppercut by Jason Mohammed.

Allen was playing for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against Guyana Amazon Warriors and it was rated on social media as “probably the best catch ever”.

The right-hander has also been in form with the bat during the ongoing tournament, scoring a sensational 75 not out off 30 balls with eight sixes, batting at number eight in a come-from-behind win over Edmonton Royals.

Estwick said Windies B were looking at all aspects of their game and hoping everything came together nicely in the final.

“Everybody knows T20 cricket is fast-paced and things happen extremely quickly. You have to a motivated and energetic team,” said Estwick, the former bowling coach for the Windies Test side.

“We got together, we identified our batting plans, our bowling plans and I outlined to them our fielding plans. Saving every run is vital … it’s critical. Every catch is gold and every ball matters.”

West Indies B reached the final when they chased down 216 to pull off a sensational six-wicket win over Knights last Thursday, with Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford stroking a superb unbeaten 134.