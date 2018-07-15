Sports

New era for Futsal tournament

—Mohammed’s, ExxonMobil major contributors as New Era Entertainment launches Futsal competition

By Staff Writer
New Era Director Shareef Major receives one of the tournament trophies from Nazr Mohamed while from left, Aubrey Major (Jr), Kenrick Noel and Ansa McAl’s Seweon McGregor, look on.

—It’s the dawn of a new era for Futsal competitions in Linden.

With major oil conglomerate ExxonMobil coupled with the largesse of longstanding sports financial contributor Mohammed’s Enterprise, the New Era Entertainment Company launched its lucrative Futsal competition for teams in Linden.

The tournament, which will get underway on July 27, will be played at the Mackenzie Sports Club tarmac.

According to the Managing Director of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazr Mohammed, his company was extremely pleased to support the annual tournament which is now in its fifth year…..

More in Sports

Today is the final Journey of Russia 2018

Deon Barnwell’s int’l record is second to none in Concacaf

Campbell, Clarke out to regain bodybuilding honors tonight…

B/dos crowned overall champs after victories over Guyana in team finals

Defending champs send stern warning to field

Man-of-the-Series Holder inspires Windies clean sweep

Fielding critical to title quest: Estwick

Djokovic outlasts Nadal in classic Wimbledon semi-final

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web