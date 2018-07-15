New era for Futsal tournament

—It’s the dawn of a new era for Futsal competitions in Linden.

With major oil conglomerate ExxonMobil coupled with the largesse of longstanding sports financial contributor Mohammed’s Enterprise, the New Era Entertainment Company launched its lucrative Futsal competition for teams in Linden.

The tournament, which will get underway on July 27, will be played at the Mackenzie Sports Club tarmac.

According to the Managing Director of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazr Mohammed, his company was extremely pleased to support the annual tournament which is now in its fifth year…..