Today is the final Journey of Russia 2018

Ras Wadada

The most eagerly-awaited and important day of any World Cup football tournament is the day of the final which is in other words, the icing on the cake of the one-month party where the champion is crowned, and though millions are still reeling from the disappointing ousting of their respective nations at Russia 2018, the universal expectations for today’s ‘grand finale’ between France and Croatia are very high and perhaps equally divided.

From the opening day of the 21st edition of the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’, last month, fans and followers of the ‘Beautiful Game’ have been treated to a most unthinkable, if not unmatchable, tournament, loaded with surprising results and upsets.

Now that it has come down to the last two standing nations to determine the final destination, the question on the minds of many is, can Croatia become the ninth country to lift football’s most coveted prize?….