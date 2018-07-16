Sports

Blairmont Blazers hard-pressed to retain Roy Fredericks Cup

By Staff Writer
Flashback! Blairmont Blazers were too hot to handle last year

The Blairmont Center Cricket Club (BCCC) is set to unfold the fourth Roy Frederick’s Floodlight Cup Revolution on  July 21.

The competition is set to be a day and night affair with seven of the biggest clubs in the game locally competing for top honors, not only in cricket but volleyball and dominoes as well.

Two-time defending champions, Blairmont Blazers will be hard pressed to retain the crown. They are expected to face stiff challenges from the other teams such as, Albion Cricket Club, Demarara Cricket Club, Rose Hall Youths & Sports Club, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Young Warriors and Upper Corentyne Association…..

More in Sports

France lifts second World Cup after classic final

Jamaul John comes from behind to take P&P title

By

Ruthless Djokovic outplays Anderson to end title drought

Trinidad’s Woodbrook Limers first foreign team to tour British Guiana

BLB Squad dethrones defending champs

Revived Pacquiao stuns Matthysse to claim welterweight crown

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Shields wins Inaugural Karibee Rice Golf tourney

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web