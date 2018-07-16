Blairmont Blazers hard-pressed to retain Roy Fredericks Cup

The Blairmont Center Cricket Club (BCCC) is set to unfold the fourth Roy Frederick’s Floodlight Cup Revolution on July 21.
The competition is set to be a day and night affair with seven of the biggest clubs in the game locally competing for top honors, not only in cricket but volleyball and dominoes as well.
Two-time defending champions, Blairmont Blazers will be hard pressed to retain the crown. They are expected to face stiff challenges from the other teams such as, Albion Cricket Club, Demarara Cricket Club, Rose Hall Youths & Sports Club, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Young Warriors and Upper Corentyne Association…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web