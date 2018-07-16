Guyana in second place with upset win over Trinidad and Tobago

Guyana recorded their second win in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 tournament defeating defending champions Trinidad and Tobago by three wickets in a rain-hit thriller at Gilbert Park Saturday.

The Guyanese bowlers did well to restrict Trinidad to a paltry score of 65 after the Trinidadians won the toss and decided to bat.

Pacer, Sheldon Charles provided Guyana with some early promise, striking in his first over and twice more in the first 12 overs of the match to leave Trinidad struggling at 35-4…..