Jamaul John comes from behind to take P&P title

-  Briton John retains Juveniles title

Riders and Stakeholders take a photo opportunity at the end of the 18th P&P Insurance Cycling meet.

Team Cocos’ Jamaul John outsprinted a six man dash while fending off a surging Team Evolution’s Christopher Griffith to take the 18th annual P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants 11 stage cycling title on Saturday at the National Park.

John clocked in a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 52 seconds to complete the 35 laps, half a wheel ahead of Griffith who paced the innings well.With about 500meters to go, John moved swiftly from the back of the pack to the lead position with Griffith trailing closely on the penultimate turn.

We Stand United’s Deeraj Garbarran who took control of the visably tiring race with four laps to go settled for sixth after exhausting himself at the front of the pack while Paul Choweenam, Walter Grant Stuart and Marcus Keiler finished third to fifth in that order…..

