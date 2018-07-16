Sports

North Ruimveldt through to final

By Staff Writer

North Ruimveldt Multilateral sealed their  berth in the final of the boy’s division  after they defeated St. John’s College 1-0, when the ExxonMobil U14 football tournament  continued Saturday.

Shaquan Favorite separated the teams at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with a 23rd minute conversion.

 They will now opppose the winner of the Chase Academy and Buxton Youth Developers clash, on Tuesday at the same location…..

More in Sports

France lifts second World Cup after classic final

Blairmont Blazers hard-pressed to retain Roy Fredericks Cup

Jamaul John comes from behind to take P&P title

By

Ruthless Djokovic outplays Anderson to end title drought

Trinidad’s Woodbrook Limers first foreign team to tour British Guiana

BLB Squad dethrones defending champs

Revived Pacquiao stuns Matthysse to claim welterweight crown

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web