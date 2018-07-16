North Ruimveldt through to final

North Ruimveldt Multilateral sealed their berth in the final of the boy’s division after they defeated St. John’s College 1-0, when the ExxonMobil U14 football tournament continued Saturday.

Shaquan Favorite separated the teams at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with a 23rd minute conversion.

They will now opppose the winner of the Chase Academy and Buxton Youth Developers clash, on Tuesday at the same location…..