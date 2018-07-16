North Ruimveldt through to final

North Ruimveldt Multilateral sealed their berth in the final of the boy’s division after they defeated St. John’s College 1-0, when the ExxonMobil U14 football tournament continued Saturday.
Shaquan Favorite separated the teams at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue with a 23rd minute conversion.
They will now opppose the winner of the Chase Academy and Buxton Youth Developers clash, on Tuesday at the same location…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web