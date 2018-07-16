Shields wins Inaugural Karibee Rice Golf tourney

Former president of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Hilbert Shields marked his name in the history books by securing the inaugural title of the Karibee Rice-sponsored golf tournament Saturday at the LGC.

The winners of the day’s tournament were:- Nazeem Haniff who won the Best Gross (78) edging out Richard Haniff with the same Gross score; fourth place Best Net – Nazeem Haniff (70/8); third Dr. Joaan Deo (69/17); second placed Richard Haniff (68/10) and first place, Shields (66/18).

Other good performances came from Parmanand Persaud with a score of 71/13; Vijay Deo 72/9; Clifford Reis 72/25; and Lekhnarine Shivraj 73/18…..