Sports

Shields wins Inaugural Karibee Rice Golf tourney

By Staff Writer
From left to right; LGC President Aleem Hussain; Jai Keshwani; Joaan Deo; Hilbert Shields; Dawn Oudit; Richard Haniff; Nazeem Haniff.

Former president of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Hilbert Shields marked his name in the history books by securing the inaugural title of the Karibee Rice-sponsored golf tournament Saturday at the LGC.

The winners of the day’s tournament were:- Nazeem Haniff who won the Best Gross (78) edging out Richard Haniff with the same Gross score; fourth place Best Net – Nazeem Haniff (70/8); third Dr. Joaan Deo (69/17); second placed Richard Haniff (68/10) and first place, Shields (66/18).

Other good performances came from Parmanand Persaud with a score of 71/13; Vijay Deo 72/9; Clifford Reis 72/25; and Lekhnarine Shivraj 73/18…..

More in Sports

France lifts second World Cup after classic final

Blairmont Blazers hard-pressed to retain Roy Fredericks Cup

Jamaul John comes from behind to take P&P title

By

Ruthless Djokovic outplays Anderson to end title drought

Trinidad’s Woodbrook Limers first foreign team to tour British Guiana

BLB Squad dethrones defending champs

Revived Pacquiao stuns Matthysse to claim welterweight crown

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Mental strength paid off for France, says Deschamps

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web