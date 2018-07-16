Sports

Timehri Panthers remain unbeaten

By Staff Writer

Timehri Panthers maintained their unbeaten run in the East Bank Football Association [EBFA]/Juicy Juice U13 League, mauling Soesdyke Falcons 6-1 Saturday at the Timehri Red Ground.

Keron Williams tallied a helmet-trick in the 15th, 17th, 30th and 34th minute. He was supported by goals from Shaquile Caleb and Antwon Denny in the 46th and 59th minute apiece…..

