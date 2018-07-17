Conquerors, GDF and Den Amstel in winner’s row

Fruta Conquerors, defending champion Guyana Defence Force [GDF] and Den Amstel secured contrasting wins when the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League continued on Sunday.
Staged at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, Fruta Conquerors defeated Ann’s Grove 3-0. Eon Allyene bagged a double in the 22nd and 90th+3 minute, while Ryan Hackett scored in the 77th minute.
GDF overcame Milerock 2-1. Delroy Fraser and Travis Henry scored in the 85th and 90th+3 minute respectively. For the loser, Keon Sears scored in the 51st minute.
Den Amstel edged Buxton United 1-0. Gideon Payne scored in the sixth minute.
