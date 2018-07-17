Sports

Crawford upbeat ahead of CAC games

By Staff Writer
Romello Crawford

Twenty-one year old wheelsman, Romello Crawford is the only Guyanese cyclist who will be competing in the 2018 Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games and is poised to make his presence and country felt when he takes to the track.

Crawford, who hails from the ancient county is expected to head over to Columbia this week but prior to that, he is currently training in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago is the most economical means of training for track racing since Guyana is yet to see any remote plans of developing a velodrome…..

