CWI B go down to Vancouver Knights in final

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – West Indies B faltered at the final hurdle, going down to the Vancouver Knights in the final of the Global T20 Canada on Sunday.

A top-order collapse orchestrated by Jamaican fast-bowler Sheldon Cottrell saw the Windies B being dismissed for 145 in 17.4 overs.

Saad Bin Zafar and Rassie van der Dussen then combined for an unbeaten 126-run fourth wicket partnership as the Knights eased to 148-3 with 15 balls to spare.

The West Indies batting never fired, with Cottrell accounting for the wickets of openers Shamar Springer (10) and Justin Greaves for 16, to leave them 30-2.

The wickets of Brandon King (3), Sherfane Rutherford (14) and Nicholas Pooran (8), followed soon after as the Windies fell into further trouble at 53-5.

A fighting 41 by Fabian Allen helped to add some respectability to the final total and give the Windies a fighting chance.

His quickfire knock came off just 23 balls and contained three boundaries and three sixes.

Cottrell ended with 4-29 from 3.4 overs, Fawad Ahmed copped 3-24 and Zafar chipped in with 2-26.

West Indies B fared much better early on with the ball, with fast bowler Derval Green grabbing two quick wickets, including the key wicket of Chris Gayle for just two to leave the Knights stuttering on 21-3.

However, from there it was one-way traffic as Zafar and Dussen completely seized the initiative.

Zafar finished unbeaten on 79 and Dussen ended on 44 not out, as the pair added 126 runs in 14 overs.

Zafar was especially brutal, facing just 48 balls and striking eight boundaries and three sixes, while Dussen was more reserved in his 41-ball knock, inclusive of three boundaries.