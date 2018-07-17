Sports

Disconnection Crew crowned champs

By Staff Writer
Disconnection Crew captain Ryan Andries (left) collecting the winner’s trophy from Banks DIH Limited Bartica Branch Manager Brenda Murray, following the conclusion of the finale. Also in the photo is Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste (2nd from left)

Disconnection Crew was crowned the new Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’, Bartica Champion, edging Goal-Raiders 1-0 on Sunday at the Bartica Community Center Tarmac.

Witnessed by a mammoth crowd, Brazilian Elcio Oliviera settled the cagey contest with a moment of brilliance in the sixth minute.

It was a goal that was celebrated loudly by their large fan base, as Oliviera slammed his first time finish through the legs of the final defender into the roof of the net, after collecting a right side pass from Clint Kellman…..

